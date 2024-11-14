Malaga flooding latest: Red weather alerts in Costa del Sol and Valencia as thousands evacuated

✕ Close Spain: Thousands evacuate as torrential rain hits Malaga

Red weather alerts have been issued and thousands evacuated as a powerful storm has brought torrential rain and high winds to Spain just weeks after deadly flash floods hit the country.

Spanish weather forecaster Aemet raised Valencia’s warning level to the maximum on Wednesday evening, after the region was hit hardest in the extreme weather that lashed the country only two weeks ago.

The province joins Malaga in the Costa del Sol, which is already under a red weather alert, as Spain once again finds itself battling rising floodwaters after the recent flash floods killed more than 200 people and destroyed homes.

In the Malaga province, around 3,000 people living along the Guadalhorce River and reportedly a further 1,100 near the Vélez River have been evacuated, while the city’s main hospital is now limiting services to emergencies only after it flooded.

The Costa del Sol, including popular tourist destinations like Marbella, Estepona, and Vélez, is bearing the brunt of the extreme weather phenomenon known as a “Dana”, which will see up to 7.1 inches of rain in some areas within hours.

Flood warnings extend across much of southern Spain, with meteorologists cautioning that rivers could overflow and gusts of up to 74 miles per hour may worsen the situation.

Classes have been suspended in schools in Malaga, Valencia and some municipalities of Catalonia. Aemet warns of rainfall and storms that could be “very strong to torrential”.