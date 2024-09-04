British hiker dead and woman missing after extreme weather hits Spanish island

Support truly

A British man has been found dead and a woman is still missing in Mallorca after extreme weather.

Emergency services are searching for a UK woman after both were apparently swept away in a flash flood while hiking on the Mediterranean island, Spanish police said.

Spain’s Civil Guard said that both people were on a trail that leads through a small canyon to the sea when the storm hit on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old British man was found after people were trapped by flash floods near the Torrent de Pareis, a river in the Tramuntana mountain range on Majorca’s coast.

The body was found on Wednesday while the search continues for the woman, police said.

The force said: “The Civil Guard yesterday rescued 10 people who were trapped in the Torrent de Pareis by a torrent of water.

“Our Greim unit established an operation throughout the day there to prevent possible accidents involving hikers who were in the area given the forecast of heavy rain.

“Given the experiences of previous years, when many visitors ignore weather conditions and end up getting trapped by high water, the decision was taken to establish precautionary measures.

“Thanks to this operation, and with the help of a Civil Guard helicopter, officers were able to save the lives of 10 people who were trapped, without protective clothing, and completely soaked. They were transferred to safety using guides to assist them.

“Once they reached a safe spot the rescued walkers, two Spaniards and the rest French, German and British, told us two members of a group of five who were among those assisted had been swept away by a torrent of water and they had been unable to do anything to save them and didn’t know where they were.

“A separate search and rescue operation was mobilised until nightfall which began again today with assistance from firefighters.

“That operation had so far led to the discovery of the body which could be that of a 32-year-old British man.

“The operation for a woman of the same nationality is continuing.”

More inclement weather was forecast for the island and parts of Spain’s mainland.

The Balearic Islands and a large area of Spain’s eastern coast was under alert for strong winds and heavy rains.

More thunderstorms over Barcelona forced the organisers of the America’s Cup sailing event to postpone racing.

That decision came after lightning struck near a yacht on Tuesday, forcing a race to be abandoned.