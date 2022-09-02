Man, 25, dies after attack at gay pride event in Germany

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 25-year-old man has died from injuries suffered in an attack at a gay pride event in the western city of Muenster, prosecutors in Germany said.

The victim, identified in the media only by the first name Malte, had come to the aid of other participants in the Christopher Street Day event on August 27 after they were insulted by an unknown man.

The man then attacked the victim, who is understood to be a trans man, and knocked him to the ground, causing him to hit his head on the pavement, according to local media reports.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, and despite undergoing surgery, doctors were unable to save his life.

Authorities said the suspect fled from the scene with another person and has not yet been caught. Police have issued a description of the men and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The German government’s LGBTQ+ commissioner, Sven Lehmann, expressed shock at the death.

“Malte has died following a hate attack at the CSD Muenster,” Mr Lehmann wrote on Twitter.

“I’m stunned and sad. My condolences and deep sympathy go to his family and friends.”

Nyke Slawik, a trans woman who represents the Green party in the Bundestag, said on Twitter: “Terrible. The trans man, who rushed to help several women at the CSD Münster, succumbed to his injuries after the attack last Saturday.

“In deep sorrow. In thoughts with all his relatives. I hope the perpetrator is caught.”

Additional reporting by AP