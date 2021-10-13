A 22-year-old man was arrested in July on suspicion of threatening to kill the prime minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, according to Dutch court documents.

Dutch daily newspaper De Volkskrant first reported that the court documents allege the suspect, identified as Yavus O., used a channel on the Telegram messaging app to post incitements to violence. Dutch law enforcement officials shut down the channel this week.

Authorities have arrested the suspect with incitement to a terrorist crime, gathering intelligence for a terrorist crime and threatening a terrorist crime, according to a copy of the charging document seen by The Associated Press.

A court hearing is due next week where prosecutors plan to ask to have the suspect’s detention extended while investigations continue.

Last month, Dutch media reported that Mr Rutte had received extra security amid concerns of a possible attack by members of the criminal underworld.

Mr Rutte, who is known for cycling around The Hague to get to meetings, has continued to walk through the city. He has declined to comment on any security measures.

This is just the latest in a string of threats against politicians in the Netherlands. On Tuesday, a 42-year-old man was sentenced to five months in prison after making threats online against the Dutch foreign minister Sigrid Kaag and health minister Hugo de Jonge.