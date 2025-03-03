Car ‘driven into pedestrians’ in German city Mannheim weeks after Munich attack
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A car has driven into a crowd of people in Mannheim, Germany, according to reports.
A spokesperson for Mannheim police said: “There is currently a police operation in Mannheim city center, in the area around Wasserturm/Plankenkopf. Police and rescue services are on their way.”
Local outlet Mannheimer Morgan reports that at least one person is dead, according to witnesses at the scene. The bridges to Ludwigshafen have been blocked by armed police, the outlet added.
A person was seen being covered with a sheet by a reporter for German news agency dpa.
More follows on this breaking news story...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments