Gunman ‘leaves four injured’ after opening fire at Marbella nightclub

At least four people have been injured after a gunman opened fire at a busy Marbella nightclub.

The incident occurred early this morning at Opium Beach Club after a fight broke out between revellers at the club popular with British tourists.

During the melee a shooter opened fire causing a stampede on the dancefloor as people tried desperately to escape the venue. At least four people have been taken to hospital with injuries, according to EuroWeekly.

Police received the call about the violence at 1am, with those involved in the fight reportedly using knives and guns.

Footage posted to social media shows a number of men taking their shirts off and another man grabbing a large bottle of alcohol to use as a weapon, before shots ring out causing commotion at the nightclub.

A witness who lives in the area told El Confidencial: “I couldn’t sleep because of the noise from the disco and suddenly I heard the four shots .

“I looked out because from the beginning I knew that these were not fireworks like the ones that had been launched on other nights. I saw many people running and leaving the premises so I called the police.”

The witness added that 18 police vehicles and at least three ambulances attended the scene.

Emergency services are reportedly still at the scene and officers have detained the gunman who is suffering from stab wounds to the head and the body. He is currently in hospital but his condition is not known.

Police have confirmed that an investigation has been opened into the fight at the popular venue.