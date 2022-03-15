Another star of the entertainment industry has backed our Refugees Welcome appeal as the number of people fleeing the Russian invasion approached 3 million in what has become Europe’s biggest refugee crisis since the Second World War.

TV presenter Mariella Frostrup called on people to dig deep to help Ukrainians who have fled the fighting, mostly carrying few possessions and often with nowhere to go.

They have travelled in freezing weather and arrive exhausted and often traumatised from their ordeal - and worried out of their minds for the safety of loved ones left behind.

Frostrup said: “We watch the news feeling desperate and useless but there is something we can do. Give generously to those working tirelessly to improve the conditions for Ukrainian families facing multiple hardships.

“With temperatures regularly falling below zero, many don’t have enough clothes to keep them warm. To try to stay safe they face inadequate shelter where they’ll be exposed to freezing rain, wind and snow.

“Money raised through The Independent’s brilliant Refugees Welcome appeal will help charities and their local partners - both in Ukraine and in the neighbouring countries - alleviate some of their suffering, and will provide displaced families with food, shelter, water, medical assistance, protection and trauma care.”

We have raised almost £300,000 so far, including government match funding and funds raised by our sister title, the Evening Standard. Together we are part of a larger effort supporting the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukrainian Humanitarian Appeal, which has so far raised a phenomenal £175 million and is bringing together 13 leading UK aid charities including the Red Cross and Save the Children.

The Independent has set up a petition calling on the UK government to be at the forefront of the international community offering aid and support to those in Ukraine.

The DEC will ensure your money is efficiently disseminated to help people displaced within Ukraine or the 2.8 million who have escaped across the border. Although the amount raised is phenomenal, much more is needed, with the number of refugees expected to continue to grow in the coming weeks.

The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered. To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here. To sign the petition click here. If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.