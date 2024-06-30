For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally have taken a strong lead in France’s first round of parliamentary elections, after an unusually high turn out among voters.

Exit polls showed that the nationalist leader’s party won 34.5 per cent of the vote, while current president Emmanuel Macron’s Together coalition slumped to third place on 22.5 per cent.

Speaking at an election party in the northern town of Henin Beaumont, Ms Le Pen declared her party had “practially wiped out” the ruling centrist alliance, but stressed the fight was far from over.

“Democracy has spoken, and the French people have placed the National Rally and its allies in first place – and has practically wiped out the Macronist bloc,” she told a jubilant crowd, adding: “Nothing has been won – and the second round will be decisive.”

open image in gallery The far-right leader said her party had ‘practically wiped out’ Macron’s centrist party ( REUTERS )

The surprise elections were only called just three weeks ago, after Mr Macron’s party suffered heavy defeats in the European Parliament election earlier in June by the NR, which has historic ties to racism and antisemitism and is hostile toward France’s Muslim community.

In a written statement, he called for a “broad” democratic alliance against the far-right and said that the high voter turnout spoke of “the importance of this vote for all our compatriots and the desire to clarify the political situation.”

Meawhile, Ms Le Pen said that an “absolute majority” at parliament would enable the far-right to form a new government with party president Jordan Bardella as prime minister in order prioritise France’s “recovery”.

Projections by polling agencies suggest the National Rally stands a good chance of winning a majority in the lower house of parliament for the first time, with an estimated one-third of the first-round vote, nearly double their 18% in the first round in 2022.

Their success now leaves open huge questions on how Mr Macron will share power with a prime minister who is hostile to most of his policies.

open image in gallery Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte seen casting their votes earlier today ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

The two-round elections that wrap up on 7 July could impact European financial markets, Western support for Ukraine and the management of France’s nuclear arsenal and global military force.

However, many French voters are frustrated about inflation and other economic concerns, as well as President Emmanuel Macron’s leadership, seen as arrogant and out-of-touch with their lives.

Ms Le Pen‘s anti-immigration National Rally party has tapped that discontent, notably via online platforms like TikTok, and led in pre-election opinion polls.

A new coalition on the left, the New Popular Front, also poses a challenge to the pro-business Mr Macron and his centrist alliance Together for the Republic.

His election call was a gamble that French voters who were complacent about the European election would be jolted into turning out for moderate forces in national elections to keep the far right out of power. Instead, pre-election polls suggested the National Rally had a chance at winning a parliamentary majority.

In that scenario, Macron would be expected to name 28-year-old National Rally President Jordan Bardella as prime minister in an awkward power-sharing system known as “cohabitation”.

While Mr Macron has said he will not step down before his presidential term expires in 2027, cohabitation would weaken him at home and on the world stage.