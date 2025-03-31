Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marine Le Pen has attacked a court’s decision to ban her from standing for election after she was found guilty of embezzling funds from the European parliament.

The leader of the far-right National Rally (RN) maintained she was innocent and vowed to appeal against the ruling in a television interview just hours after her conviction on Monday.

After Le Pen was found guilty, judges barred her from public office for five years in a dramatic move that means she will not be able to stand for the election in two years.

Le Pen, who was a frontrunner in the polls for the presidency in 2027, was also fined $100,000 and given a four-year prison sentence, of which two years will be suspended and another two served with an electronic tag.

"If that's not a political decision, I don't know what is," Le Pen said in the TF1 interview.

open image in gallery Marine Le Pen she she would fight the ruling against her during an interview on TF1 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Describing the court ruling as "a political decision", she said she would appeal the verdict "as soon as possible" and insisted she will not let herself be "taken out".

She said: "There are millions of French people who believe in me. I've been fighting for you for 30 years.

“I’m telling you tonight, I’m not demoralised. Like you, I’m scandalised, indignant, but this indignation, this feeling of injustice, is an additional push to the fight that I fight for them [the voters].

"Let's be clear, I am eliminated but in reality its millions of French people whose voices have been eliminated.”

While the ban from public office is effective immediately, it is understood that the jail sentence and fine will not take effect until Le Pen has exhausted her appeals against the judge’s ruling.

open image in gallery Marine Le Pen storms out of the courtroom before the judge finished reading her sentence ( Getty Images )

Jordan Bardella, who could replace Le Pen on the ballot in 2027 if she cannot run, said on X that Le Pen "is being unjustly condemned" and that French democracy "is being executed".

Earlier in the day, in a moment of high drama, a furious Le Pen stood up and stormed out of the court midway through the verdict in court before being driven away to the RN’s Paris headquarters.

The ruling marks an extraordinary moment in French politics, with potentially seismic implications.

While Le Pen’s domestic and international allies – including the likes of Italy’s Matteo Salvini and Hungary’s Viktor Orban – condemned the verdict, some of her political opponents also expressed unease.

“A very heavy weight on our democracy,” said the republican deputy of France’s National Assembly, Laurent Wauquiez, after the ruling.

The prosecution said Le Pen was among a number of party officials accused of diverting close to €3m (£2.5m) of European parliament funds to pay France-based staff. between 2004 and 2016.

open image in gallery Jordan Bardella, president of the RN, could replace Le Pen on the ballot in 2027 ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The NR, it was said, used the parliament as a “cash cow”.

But Le Pen and her co-defendants had said the money had been used legitimately. All denied wrongdoing.

At Monday’s hearing, judge Benedicte de Perthuis said: “It was established that all these people were actually working for the party, that their [EU] lawmaker had not given them any tasks.

“The investigations also showed that these were not administrative errors ... but embezzlement within the framework of a system put in place to reduce the party's costs.”

For more than a decade, Le Pen has worked at making her party more mainstream, trying to dull its extremist edge to broaden its appeal to voters.

She led the National Rally from 2011 to 2021. She changed its name from the National Front, as part of her efforts to distance it from the period when her father, Jean-Marie, ran it and it carried a heavy stigma of racism and antisemitism.

She had positioned herself as a candidate to succeed Mr Macron, having twice finished runner-up to him.

In 2022, Mr Macron won with 58.5 per cent per cent of the vote to Le Pen’s 41.5 per cent – significantly closer than when they first faced off in 2017 and the best score ever of the French far right in a presidential bid.

But the future of the party, and its chances at the election in 2027, now hang in the balance following the court ruling on Monday.