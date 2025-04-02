Marine Le Pen judge given police protection after death threats

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A French judge who blocked far-right leader Marine Le Pen from running in the 2027 presidential election is under police protection after facing death threats and having her home address published online.

Benedicte de Perthuis, head of the three-judge panel that found Le Pen guilty of embezzling EU funds, issued a five-year ban on the politician seeking public office on Monday.

Following the ruling, de Perthuis’s home address was shared online, prompting police protection at her home and workplace. The judge also received threats on social media, with her photo appearing on X and far-right websites.

A Paris police investigation into the threats is underway.

The threats against de Perthuis and other judicial officials involved in Le Pen's trial have prompted soul-searching in France about a current of populist discontent that is undermining faith in the country's justice system.

Nearly 90% of Le Pen's National Rally (RN) supporters believe the court treated her more harshly than other politicians, while over half of French people believe she got a fair trial, according to an Odoxa opinion poll published on Monday.

open image in gallery Le Pen has denied stoking a backlash against the judiciary ( AP )

Before Monday's ruling Le Pen was the front-runner for the 2027 vote. She and her allies at home and abroad have accused the French establishment of sabotaging her presidential ambitions, saying judges have caused a crisis for democracy by meddling in politics.

Le Pen has denied stoking a backlash against the judiciary, and has condemned the threats against de Perthuis. She has pledged to use legal means to overturn her sentence, by appealing against the ruling.

Christophe Soulard, the head of the Court of Cassation, France's highest judicial court, said in an interview with Le Monde published on Wednesday that the threats showed France's democracy has been weakened and was facing a "worrying moment."

"Attacking the judicial system is not only an attack on judges, but also on the foundations of our democracy," he said. "Judges today are being attacked personally, particularly on social media, which is a new phenomenon."

The Le Pen ruling and the threats against de Perthuis have echoed frictions seen in other countries over how judges adjudicate thorny political questions.

After President Donald Trump called for a judge to be impeached, U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts issued a rare public statement last month saying appeals, not impeachment, were the correct response to disagreement with judicial rulings.

Political support for de Perthuis and her colleagues has poured in, including from Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin, who condemned the threats, and the High Council for the Judiciary.

Mathilde Panot, who heads a hard-left party in the National Assembly called it unacceptable that a judge should need police protection and blamed what she called the "ethods of the far-right".