Russian troops have attacked the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol just two days after president Vladimir Putin ordered his generals not to storm it, Ukraine has said.

Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky, said on Saturday that the Kremlin’s soldiers were laying siege to the steelworks, Ukraine’s last stronghold in the city, where thousands of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians are holed up.

“The enemy is trying to completely suppress resistance of the defenders of Mariupol in the area of Azovstal,” he said.

His comments came shortly after Mr Putin told his defence minister Sergei Shoigu not to seize the steel plant in an all-out assault, but to rely on a blockade instead.

“Block off this industrial area so that a fly cannot not pass through,” the Russian president said. “There is no need to climb into these catacombs and crawl underground through these industrial facilities.”

In televised remarks on Thursday, Mr Putin also claimed that Russia had successfully “liberated” the city, most of which has largely been destroyed by Russian shelling over the past two months.

However, this notion was contested by Ukrainian troops in Azovstal, one of whom told the BBC earlier this week that “as long as we are here, Mariupol remains under control of Ukraine”.

The Azov Regiment of Ukraine’s National Guard, which has nationalist links, released footage of two dozen women and children who had reportedly been living underground in the steel plant’s tunnels for the past two months.

In the video which they said was shot on Thursday, soldiers are seen giving sweets to children, with one young girl saying she and her family “haven’t seen neither the sky, nor the sun” since they left home on 27 February.

“We want to see peaceful skies, we want to breathe in fresh air,” a woman said in the clip. “You have simply no idea what it means for us to simply eat, drink some sweetened tea. For us, it is already happiness.”

