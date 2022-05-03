Russia ‘resumes strikes on Mariupol steel plant’ as first civilians evacuated

Russia resumed its assault on the encircled Azovstal steel works in Mariupol, after a ceasefire broke down on Tuesday with some civilians trapped underground despite a UN-brokered evacuation.

Russian rockets pounded other parts of eastern and southern Ukraine and targeted dumps of advanced western military hardware, and Britain said Ukraine’s Western-backed government would defeat Russia’s invasion and secure its freedom.

After failing to take Kyiv in the early weeks of the war, Russia withdrew some of its forces and then said it would switch its focus to Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland of the Donbas.

Mariupol lies in the region, and its capture would deprive Ukraine of a vital port, allow Russia to establish a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014, and free up troops for fighting elsewhere in the Donbas.

Reports of fresh Russian strikes on Mariupol come as the UN claims it had successfully evacuated some 101 people from the Azovstal steel plant, saying that most of the evacuees were in Zaporizhzhia, where they are receiving humanitarian assistance.

This frame taken from an undated video provided Sunday, May 1, 2022 by the Azov Special Forces Regiment of the Ukrainian National Guard shows people climbing over debris at the Azovstal steel plant,

“Thanks to the operation, 101 women, men, children, and older persons could finally leave the bunkers below the Azovstal steelworks and see the daylight after two months,” Osnat Lubrani, UN humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, said in a statement sent to journalists.

The International Committee of the Red Cross, which was also involved in the safe passage operation, released a parallel statement saying some 100 people from the Mariupol plant area had reached Zaporizhzhia on Tuesday. Among them were some wounded, it added.

Nadiajda Vorotylina reacts after arriving with her family from the beseiged city of Mariupol in their own vehicle (AFP/Getty)

However, others remained trapped. “We would have hoped that many more people would have been able to join the convoy and get out of hell. That is why we have mixed feelings,” Pascal Hundt from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) told journalists by Zoom.

Highlighting the toll of the war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that at least 220 Ukrainian children have been killed by the Russian army since the war began, and 1,570 educational institutions have been destroyed or damaged.

He also noted that some people trying to escape the fighting are afraid they'll be taken to Russia or Russian-controlled areas.

More than one million people, including nearly 200,000 children, have been taken from Ukraine to Russia, Russia's defence ministry said Monday, according to state-owned news agency TASS.

Defence ministry official Mikhail Mizintsev said that number included 11,550 people in the previous 24 hours, “without the participation of the Ukrainian authorities.”

Mr Zelensky said that the UN assured him people fleeing Mariupol would be allowed to go to areas his government controls. Separate from the official evacuations, some Mariupol residents left on their own, often in damaged private cars.