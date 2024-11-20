Son of Norway’s crown princess appears in court in rape case

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The son of Norway’s crown princess appeared in court on Wednesday to challenge a police request to place him in preventive detention while they investigate an accusation of rape made against him.

Police on Monday detained Marius Borg Hoiby, 27, son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit and stepson to Crown Prince Haakon, on suspicion of having had a sexual encounter “with someone who is unconscious or for other reasons unable to resist the act”.

The accusation of rape concerned a “sexual encounter without intercourse”, police said in a statement, without elaborating.

Hoiby’s lawyer, Oeyvind Bratlien, told Reuters that his client was innocent and was opposed to being held in preventive detention.

The hearing is taking place behind closed doors, the court decided.

Hoiby does not have a royal title and is outside the line of royal succession.

open image in gallery Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Marius Borg Hoiby, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit attend the celebrations of Princess Ingrid Alexandra's Official Day at Deichman Museum on June 16, 2022 in Oslo, Norway ( Getty Images )

Police have said Hoiby also faces accusations of having used violence against other women and drug use.

On Aug. 4 police named Hoiby as a suspect of physical assault against a woman with whom he had been in a relationship.

Hoiby in a later statement to the media admitted to causing her bodily harm while he was under the influence of cocaine and alcohol and of damaging her apartment. Hoiby said he regretted his acts.

Crown Prince Haakon said on Tuesday the case had had an impact on everyone in the family.

“These are serious allegations Marius now faces, and we are of course thinking of all those affected,” Haakon told Norwegian public broadcaster NRK while he was on an official visit to Jamaica.

The police investigation is still ongoing, and no trial date has been set.

The case has cast a spotlight on domestic violence in a country that prides itself on a high degree of gender equality but where one in ten women in an academic study last year said they had been subject to severe harm at the hands of a partner.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said in August the problems that had come to light in the royal family were similar to what many others in Norway had to contend with, and that support for the monarchy in his view remained firm.

Hoiby is the older half-brother of Princess Ingrid Alexandra, who is second in line to the throne after her father, and of Prince Sverre Magnus, who is third in line.