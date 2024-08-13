Support truly

The Norwegian royal family has been rocked by scandal as the Crown Princess’ son faces allegations of physically assaulting his girlfriend.

Marius Borg Høiby, the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit from a previous relationship, could be jailed for up to a year as he faces charges of bodily harm and criminal damage.

The 27-year-old spent 30 hours in police custody after a woman claimed he physically attacked her at a flat in Oslo.

Norwegian authorities said the Crown Prince’s stepson had been arrested “calmly” after agreeing to meet the police at his half-sibling’s former school in Asker last Sunday afternoon.

Local reports claimed officers who attended the scene had found the apartment “partially destroyed” and authorities said the charges have been extended to include “damage to the apartment.”

Marius Borg Høiby with his sister, mother and step-father ( Getty Images )

The police said in a statement: “Høiby has a relationship with the woman who was subjected to the physical abuse. The police do not have information that the woman has suffered serious injuries, but it will be part of the investigation to map out the extent of the victim’s injuries.”

According to Norwegian magazine Se og Hø, it is alleged that police also hold recordings of him “threatening to set fire to and burn the girl’s clothes and belongings” during a phone call from Skaugum Castle, the residence of the Norwegian crown prince’s family.

Police added that they are continuing to question Høiby and that they plan on carrying out follow-up interviews with the victim.

The Norwegian royal family

Høiby was officially recognised as a member of the royal family when his mother married the Crown Prince Haakonbut but he has no official role.

He officially stepped down from royal duties at the age of 20 and now works as a motorcycle mechanic - but has continued to make headlines over his controversial lifestyle.

News of his arrest delayed his mother’s trip to Paris to watch Norwegian athletes to compete in the Olympics. Mette-Marit was due to arrive to the French capital with her husband, the Crown Prince Haakon, but instead stayed behind with her eldest son.

When Haakon arrived in Paris alone, he told Norwegian media it was a “serious matter” and declined to comment any further.

“The Crown Princess has temporarily postponed her departure and hopes to travel down later”, the Palace’s communications chief wrote in a text message to Se og Hør.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway (R) later joined her husband Crown Prince Haakon in Paris ( AFP via Getty Images )

She later joined her husband on Friday as she put on an enthusiastic display amid the intense scrutiny.

Haakon and Mette-Marit married in 2001 after meeting at a rock festival in Norway when Høiby was four years old.

Norway’s future queen made her own headlines when she married Haakon, because she was a single mother who had lived a freewheeling life with a companion who had been convicted on drug charges.

The royal couple have two other children Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 20, and Prince Sverre Magnus﻿, 18.

He is the first Norwegian royal to have been charged with a crime.

The scandal comes as Høiby’s mother and step-father are preparing to take over the thrown as his father King Harald V, 87, faces health concerns. In April, officials said the King would make a “permanent reduction” to his public engagements.