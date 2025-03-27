BBC journalist arrested, deported from Turkey after covering protests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

BBC journalist Mark Lowen has been deported from Turkey after being arrested and detained for about 17 hours, the corporation has confirmed.

Turkish authorities removed Mr Lowen from his hotel on Wednesday, following his coverage of recent anti-government protests.

The demonstrations reignited on Thursday, with police employing pepper spray, rubber bullets, and water cannon against protestors.

Mr Lowen was deported from Istanbul on Thursday morning.

He was accused of "being a threat to public order", according to the BBC.

He had been in the country specifically to report on the escalating political tensions and demonstrations.

Mr Lowen said: “To be detained and deported from the country where I previously lived for five years and for which I have such affection has been extremely distressing.

“Press freedom and impartial reporting are fundamental to any democracy.”

The biggest anti-government protests for more than a decade began last week following the arrest of Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a key rival to Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Protesters say Mr Imamoglu's arrest was politically motivated – an allegation the country’s justice ministry denies.

The demonstrations had become calmer in recent days, after more than 1,000 people were detained in the past week over the protests, according to the government.

open image in gallery More than 1,000 people were arrested over the protests in one week ( AP )

Mr Erdogan has called the demonstrations "evil", blaming the opposition for "disturbing the peace".

The Media and Law Studies Association said eight journalists who were jailed awaiting trial after covering the protests have been released.

BBC News chief executive Deborah Turness said: “This is an extremely troubling incident and we will be making representations to the Turkish authorities.

“Mark is a very experienced correspondent with a deep knowledge of Turkey and no journalist should face this kind of treatment simply for doing their job.

“We will continue to report impartially and fairly on events in Turkey.”