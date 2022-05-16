McDonald’s to quit Russia for good
McDonald’s has announced that it will sell all its 850 restaurants in Russia.
The global fast-food giant cited Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine for the decision, saying its business in Russia “is no longer tenable, nor is it consistent with McDonald’s values”.
The Chicago-based firm said in early March that it was closing its Russian outlets but would pay its employees.
More follows...
