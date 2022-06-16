A former Russian president has launched a bizarre rant on Twitter as French president Emmanuel Macron, German chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian prime minister Mario Draghi, visited Ukraine on Thursday

Dmitry Medvedev, a close Putin ally, said on Twitter that “fans of frogs”, “liverwurst” and “spaghetti” were visiting the country’s capital of Kyiv.

He added that the trip would have “zero use” and that the weapons that European powers have been supplying Ukrainian forces were “old howitzers”.

Medvedev, who is also a former prime minister of Russia, mocked the idea Ukraine would become a member of the EU and predicted the meeting “won’t bring Ukraine closer to peace”.

The full tweet said: “European fans of frogs, liverwurst and spaghetti love visiting Kiev. With zero use. Promised EU membership and old howitzers to Ukraine, lushed up on gorilka [vodka] and went home by train, like 100 years ago.

“All is well. Yet, it won’t bring Ukraine closer to peace. The clock’s ticking.”

The trio of EU leaders arrived in Kyiv after taking an overnight train provided by the Ukrainian authorities.

They the intention of the trip was to send a “message of unity” ahead of talks with Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Prior to the meeting the three took a trip to visit the devastated town of Irpin which is the alleged location of war crimes by Russian troops.

Macron denounced the “barbarism” of Russian attacks in Ukraine praised the courage of Irpin residents and others nearby who had helped thwart attempts to overrun the capital.

