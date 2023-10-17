Train accidentally takes EU politicians to Disneyland because of signalling error

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A train heading to Strasburg carrying hundreds of members and staff of the European Parliament ended up at Disneyland Paris on Monday after taking the wrong turn.

The special train - which costs £90million a year to run - is chartered once a month to get European officials between parliaments in Brussels and Strasbourg.

However, a signalling error on Monday meant that MEPs briefly ended up with a view of Disney princesses and animated attractions.

After departing from Brussels, the train left Charles de Gaulle Airport and headed towards Disneyland because of the error.

Officials on the train were told that the diversion was due to an “error in the route” and were quick to make light of their predicament on social media.

German MEP, Daniel Freund joked on X: “We are NOT a Mickey Mouse Parliament.”

Another Dutch lawmaker, Samira Rafaela, wrote “Team Disneyland”, in a photo posted on social media.

Unfortunately, the stopover at Disneyland was not long enough for the MEPs to enjoy themselves at the theme park, as the delay was only 45 minutes.

SNCF Networks, the railway company who charter the train, said the cause was a signalling error at the Roissy Charles-de-Gaulle TGV station. It apologised for the inconvenience, noting that the diversion caused only a 45-minute delay. “The passengers arrived at their destination at 12.50pm,” it told AFP news.

It was eventually put back on to the correct track for Strasbourg.