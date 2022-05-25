More than 70 people missing after migrant boat sinks off Tunisia coast
The boat began its journey in Libya
Seventy six people are missing after a boat of migrants sank off Tunisia, officials said.
The International Organisation of Migrants said the boat, which departed from Zawara in Libya, sank off the coast of Sfax.
Another 24 people were rescued.
In recent months, dozens of people have drowned off the Tunisian coast, in part due to an increase in the number of attempted crossings from Tunisia and Libya. The boats are trying to reach Italy.
Hundreds of thousands of people have made the perilous Mediterranean crossing in recent years, with many perishing.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies