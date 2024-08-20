Jump to content

Watch live: Search and rescue efforts continue after British tycoon’s yacht capsized off coast of Sicily

Oliver Browning
Tuesday 20 August 2024 08:32
Watch live from Palermo as a search operation continues after a luxury yacht sank in a tornado off the coast of Sicily on Monday 19 August.

British technology tycoon Mike Lynch and his daughter are among six tourists missing after the yacht, named Bayesian, was battered during intense storms off the coast of Palermo.

The BBC said Morgan Stanley International Bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer and Clifford Chance lawyer Chris Morvillo were also among those missing.

Italy’s fire brigade Vigili del Fuoco said on X that early inspections of the wreck were “unsuccessful” due to limited access to the bridge and furniture obstructing passages.

A body, believed to be that of the vessel’s cook, has been discovered.

The yacht was carrying 10 crew members and 12 passengers.

Fifteen people including Mr Lynch’s wife, Angela Bacares, were rescued on Monday, according to local media.

The British-flagged superyacht capsized at about 5am local time when the area was hit by a tornado.

