Man dies in tragic incident on Milan airport runway

Flights were grounded at Bergamo airport in Milan after a man died on a runway during take off preparations for a flight.

Operations were suspended from 10.20am to midday local time on Tuesday "due to a problem that occurred on the taxiway", the airport said in a statement.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

Italian media reported that an individual was “sucked into the engine of a plane that was preparing for takeoff”.

Corriere Della Sera cited airport sources who claimed that the individual, believed to be around 35 years old, “entered the wrong way near the terminal, abandoned his car and started running towards the inside.

“Once he had entered the arrivals area - which is on the ground floor - he is said to have opened a security door that leads directly to the aircraft parking areas.”

A spokesperson confirmed that a man had died, adding that he was neither a passenger nor a member of airport staff.

Local media said the plane involved was an Airbus A319 bound for Asturias airport, manoeuvring out of the parking area.

A statement on social media read: “SACBO (the airport operator) advises that due to an aircraft grounded on the runway due to technical problems, operations are suspended. Departing flights are delayed and arriving flights may be diverted or cancelled until reopened.”

Operations were suspended for less than two hours, resuming at 12pm local time.

More to follow...