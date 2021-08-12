British vessel ‘sinks off Greek island of Milos’ sparking rescue operation
Matt Mathers@MattEm90
Thursday 12 August 2021 10:07 comments
A British-flagged vessel has sunk off the island of Milos in Greece and a rescue operation was under way for 17 passengers at sea, the Greek coast guard said on Thursday.
The coast guard said several vessels and a navy helicopter were assisting the rescue operation. The circumstances of the accident were not immediately known and there were no immediate details on the type of vessel involved.
