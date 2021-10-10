Czech president Milos Zeman taken to hospital, reports say

Czech president Miloš Zeman has been taken to hospital, a hospital spokesperson has said.

Mr Zeman was taken to Prague’s Central Military Hospital from the presidential chateau in Lany on the advice of his doctor, according to the spokesperson.

The 77-year-old was due to meet with prime minister Andrej Babis who failed to win a majority in yesterday’s parliamentary election.

A coalition made up of five opposition parties says it is poised to take over if the PM is unable to form a government.

Mr Zeman has suffered health issues in recent months.

The 77-year-old cancelled a live television interview scheduled for 10 October over health concerns.

He was admitted to hospital for eight days last month with his office saying he was suffering from dehydration and slight exhaustion.

The president also began using a wheelchair earlier this year owing to pains in his legs.

Mr Zeman was expected to give Mr Babiš the opportunity to form a government as the leader of the nation’s strongest party.

The centrist prime minister’s ANO party won 72 seats: six fewer than in 2017’s election but more than any other individual party.

But even if he were to form a coalition to create a majority, he would have to win a parliamentary confidence vote for which he currently doesn’t have enough support.

Both of ANO’s current coalition partners, the Social Democrats and maverick Communists, failed to win any seats for the first time since the split of Czechoslovakia in 1993.

The surprise defeat could see a new coalition taking power. A five party alliance announced shortly after the results that they had signed a memorandum of their will to govern together.

This alliance is made up of the Together coalition, which comprises of the Civic Democrats, Christian Democrats and Top 09, and a coalition between the Pirate Party and Stan party.