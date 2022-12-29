Miss Ukraine commended for ‘badass’ appearance at Miss Universe pageant

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Miss Ukraine’s outfit for the Miss Universe pageant’s national costume competition was a “Warrior of Light” ensemble commended worldwide for its symbolism.

Viktoria Apanasenko, representing the war-torn country at the Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans on 14 January, revealed a stunning multilayered motif with ornate, oversize blue and yellow wings. The outfit was complete with a weapon [sword] and body armour.

An Instagram post on Miss Ukraine’s page said: “The ‘Warrior of Light’ costume symbolises our nation’s fight against darkness. Like Archangel Michael, who defends Ukraine with a sword, it protects us.”

It continued: “Viktoriia has a weapon in her hands, her body is covered in armour, and at the same time, she carries light through the darkness that came to our peaceful lands with the aggressor. The monolithic jumpsuit symbolises armour and wraps Victoria like a second skin.”

The costume by Lesia Patoka and her label Nagolovy which she co-founded was designed in Ukraine in four months in extreme conditions, to the sound of sirens, without electricity, and by candlelight, the post added.

“The white dress consists of a stylisation of a vyshyvanka with puffy sleeves and a skirt that has more than 10 meters of fabric to it. The headwear is decorated with spikelets, which are traditional in Ukraine.”

On social media, the symbolism of the costume was appreciated by all. “This is stunning,” wrote one. Another commented: “Pretty sure this is what the fashion world calls a ‘statement’.”

The Twitter user who goes by the handle @CaptainKaycee called the costume “badass” and said, “Miss Ukraine’s costume for Miss Universe is called the Warrior of Light. I cannot tell you how badass this is”.

The Instagram post further elaborated on the costume design. “Symbolic wings are burned in battle, framed in blue and gold armour in the colours of the Ukrainian flag, and decorated with various mirror ornaments, opened for the decisive battle.”

Social media users wished Ms Apanasenko the best for the pageant. One wrote: “This costume couldn’t be better. Viktoria, our Miss Ukraine, wish you to win Miss Universe 2023.”

Competing in the Miss Universe pageant alongside her will be Miss Russia, Anna Linnikova — who unveiled her “The Crown of the Russian Empire” costume on Wednesday.

One Twitter user pointed out how problematic beauty pageants are and that she is “vehemently against beauty pageants” but added, “I’ll admit Miss Ukraine looks like a complete badass…like some kind of Slavic valkyrie [sic].”

Meanwhile, the designer of the costume told the New York Post that “for us, it is important to show the world that Ukraine is strong, brave, and unbreakable. We are ready to fight for our freedom because we know its price”.