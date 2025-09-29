Moldova’s pro-EU party wins parliamentary election amid Russian interference claims

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Moldova’s pro-Western ruling party has decisively won a parliamentary election, widely seen as a stark East-West choice and marred by Russian interference claims.

With nearly all polling stations reporting, electoral data confirmed the pro-European Union Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) secured 50.1 per cent of the vote. The pro-Russian Patriotic Electoral Bloc followed with 24.2 per cent, while the Russia-friendly Alternativa Bloc came third, ahead of the populist Our Party.

The tense ballot on Sunday pitted the governing pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity against several Russia-friendly opponents but no viable pro-European partners. Electoral data indicate the party will hold a clear majority of about 55 of the 101 seats in the legislature.

The election was widely viewed as a geopolitical choice for Moldovans: between a path to the European Union or a drift back into Moscow's fold.

open image in gallery Former Moldovan President Igor Dodon, a member of the pro-Russian Patriotic Electoral Bloc, speaks to supporters protesting outside the Electoral Commission after the polls closed for the parliamentary election, in Chisinau, Moldova, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025 ( AP )

Cristian Cantir, a Moldovan associate professor of international relations at Oakland University, told The Associated Press that PAS's victory was "a clear win for pro-European forces in Moldova, which will be able to ensure continuity in the next few years in the pursuit of their ultimate goal of EU integration".

"A PAS majority saves the party from having to form a coalition that would have most likely been unstable and would have slowed down the pace of reforms to join the EU," he said.

He added: "Moldova will continue to be in a difficult geopolitical environment characterised by Russia's attempts to pull it back into its sphere of influence."

open image in gallery A supporter of the pro-EU Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) draped in the Moldovan flag smiles as he checks partial results on a phone after the polls closed for the parliamentary election, in Chisinau, Moldova, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025 ( AP )

The election day was marked by a string of incidents, ranging from bomb threats at multiple polling stations abroad to cyber attacks on electoral and government infrastructure, voters photographing their ballots and some being illegally transported to polling stations.

Three people were also detained, suspected of plotting to cause unrest after the vote.