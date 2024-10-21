Moldova commits to joining EU in marginal vote

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A little more than half of Moldovans have voted in favour of the country committing to join the European Union in a step away from Russia.

After nearly 99 per cent of votes were counted in Sunday’s referendum, which asked voters to choose whether to enshrine in the country’s constitution a path toward the EU, the “Yes” vote crept into first place with 50.18 per cent of a total 1.4 million ballots cast, according to the Central Electoral Commission.

Only hours earlier, president Maia Sandu, who is also engaged in a election run-off with former prosecutor general Alexandr Stoianoglo, said there was clear evidence of meddling.

In a statement to Moldovans, Ms Sandu said there was “clear evidence” that criminal groups working together with foreign forces hostile to Moldova’s interests sought to buy off 300,000 votes, something she called “fraud of unprecedented scale”.

“Their objective was to undermine a democratic process. Their intention was to spread fear and panic in society... We are waiting for the final results, and we will respond with firm decisions,” she said.

Partial results revealed around the same time that Ms Sandu was speaking had shown 57 per cent unwilling to commit to joining the EU.

Analysts said ballots from the largely pro-EU diaspora were counted towards the end, giving the “yes” campaign a last-minute push.

A man casts his vote in a mobile ballot box in the village of Hrusevo, Moldova ( AP )

While far from a major success, the results worked in favour of the incumbent pro-EU president Ms Sandu, who was running in Sunday elections to keep her post. Early on Monday, she had 41.91 per cent of the vote with 97.7 per cent of the vote counted.

The referendum and the presidential vote are seen as a test of the deeply divided nation’s willingness to keep close ties with Russia or to embark on the potentially lengthy process of joining the EU.

Sandu’s main rival in the presidential election, Mr Stoianoglo, had 26.32 per cent of the vote, setting the stage for a 3 November run-off in the poor ex-Soviet southeast European nation.

The vote goes to a run-off if no candidate clears the 50 per cent mark.

The run-up to the vote was overshadowed by a slew of allegations of election meddling by fugitive tycoon Ilan Shor who lives in Russia. Moscow has denied interfering, while Mr Shor denies wrongdoing.

Earlier this month, Moldovan police accused Mr Shor, who was jailed in absentia for fraud and theft, of trying to pay off a network of at least 130,000 voters to vote “no” and support “our candidate” at the elections.

Mr Shor has openly offered on social media to pay Moldovans to convince others to vote in a certain way and said that is a legitimate use of money that he earned.

In the early hours of Monday, he said Moldovans had voted against the referendum.

“Today I congratulate you, you lost the battle,” he added, addressing Ms Sandu simply as Maia.

Ahead of the vote, Moldovan authorities took down online resources they said hosted disinformation, announced they had uncovered a programme in Russia to train Moldovans to stage mass unrest and opened criminal cases against allies of Shor.