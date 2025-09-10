Another country could join the EU and euro zone in 2028

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Montenegro hopes to join the European Union and the euro zone in 2028, Prime Minister Milojko Spajic announced on Tuesday.

Spajic said the small Balkan nation, whose economy nearly doubled in the last five years, was also looking to sell fresh government bonds to institutional or retail investors.

The EU has intensified its efforts to bring in new members since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, saying the outbreak of war has highlighted the danger of having "grey zones" just outside the bloc that are not firmly part of the West.

Spajic said the goal was to meet the European Commission’s remaining criteria, mainly relating to building up institutions, by the end of next year and to start accession talks in 2027.

The final approval for Montenegro’s entry, which began accession talks with the EU in 2012, would then rest with the 27 existing members.

open image in gallery Montenegro's Prime Minister Milojko Spajic ( AP )

"If we have 27 hands supporting our candidacy, we are hoping to see ourselves in the EU in 2028," he said after meeting German businessmen and politicians.

Spajic hoped Montenegro, which adopted the euro well before gaining full independence from Serbia in 2006, would also be admitted at the same time to the euro area, a club of 20 countries that have a seat at the European Central Bank.

Under EU rules, this will require it to keep its inflation and long-term interest rates within a given spread of those of the euro area's best-performing members.

Inflation in Montenegro, which imports more than it exports, including energy and food, averaged 3.1 per cent in the 12 months to July, above the euro area and EU averages.

open image in gallery Inflation in Montenegro averaged 3.1 per cent in the 12 months to July ( iStock/Getty )

Economic output, however, has grown to 7.8 billion euros last year from 4.2 billion in 2020, Spajic said.

Net salaries doubled from 500 euros in early 2022 to 1,000 euros this year, thanks to tax cuts, he added.

But the Montenegrin central bank raised some questions about the government's revenue and debt projections last year.

Spajic, a former Goldman Sachs credit analyst, defended his government's performance and the reciprocal independence of the executive branch and the central bank.

"Our deficit is around one per cent for the first eight months of the year," he said.

He said his government was weighing new debt sales to institutional investors in London, Frankfurt or Tokyo, or a retail bond for the domestic audience.