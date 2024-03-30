Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watch live as foreign diplomats lay wreaths at Moscow concert hall attack site

Oliver Browning
Saturday 30 March 2024 10:57
Watch live as foreign ambassadors and diplomats attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the site of Moscow's concert hall attack on Saturday 30 March.

A branch of the Isis terror group claimed responsibility for the attack at the Crocus City Hall complex, which happened last Friday (22 March).

The death toll rose to 140 this week after another victim died in a hospital, Russian officials said.

Four men suspected of carrying out the deadly attack appeared in court last weekend, bearing the marks of torture.

The suspects, identified by Russian authorities as being from Tajikistan, a Central Asian nation bordering Afghanistan, were allegedly picked up in the Bryansk region about 210 miles southwest of Moscow hours after the attack.

An additional seven people allegedly involved in the incident have also been detained.

Gunmen opened fire with automatic weapons at concertgoers just over a week ago in the worst attack in Russia in two decades.

