Moscow to go back into lockdown to combat surging Covid cases

Moscow authorities have announced a new ten day lockdown, as the city’s hospitals struggle to cope with a major uptick in Covid admissions and deaths.

Starting next Thursday, October 28, all non-essential business will be required to shutter. This means factories, shops, restaurants, gyms and leisure facilities will be off limits, with only supermarkets, chemists and certain other services allowed to remain open.

An exception has been made for theatres and museums, which will be allowed to work at half capacity for the fully vaccinated.

In an address on his website, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the situation in the capital was developing according to a “worst case scenario,” with record Covid illness rates expected “in the coming days.”

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday approved a nationwide week-long workplace shutdown from 30 Oct until 7 November. Russia reported a record daily high of both coronavirus-related deaths and new COVID-19 infections on Thursday.