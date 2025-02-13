Multiple people injured after car drives into crowd of people in Munich
The car drove into a crowd at a trade union demonstration, according to one journalist
A car has driven into a crowd in Munich, leaving multiple people injured.
Dozens of ambulances and police were seen at the site surrounding a car with a smashed up windscreen in photos published on social media. The incident reportedly took place at a rally organised by German trade union Verdi.
Someone was seen “lying on the street” and a young man was “taken away by police”, Munich-based journalist Sandra Demmelhuber said.
A spokesperson for local police said: “There is currently a major police operation in the area of Dachauer Straße. We are on site.”
Ms Demmelhuber wrote in a post on X: “There was an incident in Munich at the Verdi rally. A car drove into the demonstration.”
“A person was lying on the street and a young man was taken away by the police. People were sitting on the ground, crying and shaking. Details still unclear.”
Traffic disruptions are expected around the scene, police said. “Please avoid the area so that the emergency services can work unhindered,” they added.
More follows on this breaking news story....
