Munich police shoot ‘suspicious person’ near Nazi-era museum

Police have shot a “suspicious person” who appeared to be carrying a firearm near the Israeli consulate in Munich and a museum on the city’s Nazi-era history.

The person was hit and injured in the shooting on Thursday morning, Munich Police said, without giving further details, amid unconfirmed reports that shots had been fired towards the museum.

The incident took place in the central Karolinenplatz area, where police announced at 9:15am local time that there was a “major operation” under way, in the vicinity of both the city’s Nazi Documentation Centre and the Israeli consulate.

Police officers block a street after police said they fired shots at a suspicious person ( AP Photo/Matthias Schrader )

The outlet Süddeutsche Zeitung reported unconfirmed claims that a suspect had fired two gunshots at the museum, which sits of the site of the former Nazi Party headquarters.

Police said they had increased their presence in the city, which is Germany’s third largest, but they had no indication of incidents at any other locations or of any other suspects – with no further injuries reported beyond the individual shot by police.

Benedikt Frank, chief executive of the annual Munich Security Conference, said his office had been put into lockdown, telling the newspaper Bild: “At 9.10am there was suddenly a loud bang. We heard at least a dozen shots. We don’t know anything else at this stage.”

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said the consulate in Munich was closed when the shooting occurred and that no consulate staff had been hurt.

Thursday marks the 52nd anniversary of an attack by Palestinian militants on the Israeli delegation at the 1972 Olympics, in which 11 Israeli team members, a police officer and five of the assailants were killed. It was unclear whether the incident was in any way related to the anniversary.

Germany’s interior minister Nancy Faeser described Thursday’s shooting as “a serious incident” and said the protection of Israeli institutions is of the highest priority. Ms Faeser she was in contact with emergency services but did not want to speculate on further details.

More follows on this breaking news story...