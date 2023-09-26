For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At least 20 people have died and almost 300 suffered injuries in an explosion at a fuel depot in Nagorno-Karabakh, as ethnic Armenians attempted to flee the contested region.

The cause of the blast outside the regional capital of Stepanakert remains unclear, but separatist authorities said 13 bodies have been retrieved from the blast site and seven others succumbed to their injuries.

Nearly 290 people have been hospitalised, while scores of them remain in critical condition, the breakaway region's health department said.

The blast occurred as residents were lining up to fuel their cars following the Azerbaijan military's attack on separatist forces, which has driven ethnic Armenians out of the region.

"A strong explosion occurred in the gasoline warehouse near the Stepanakert-Askera highway,” the authorities said in a statement, according to the New York Times. “At the moment, rescue and medical operative groups are working on the spot."

Yerevan on Tuesday said more than 13,500 people from the conflict zone have fled to Armenia this week so far. The disputed region is home to 120,000 ethnic Armenians.

Human rights ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan said the condition of the majority of the patients was severe and the medical capacities of Nagorno-Karabakh were insufficient to treat them. "Sanitary aviation must land very urgently to save people's lives," he said on social media X.

Videos shared on social media showed local hospitals overwhelmed with patients, some receiving treatment in the hallways of the building.

Smoke rising after a fuel depot explosion near Stepanakert (AP)

Russian peacekeepers said some of the wounded were treated by their medics and people with serious injuries were rushed to their hospital.

One medical helicopter from Armenia has arrived to evacuate the injured, claimed Artak Beglaryan, a former senior official from the disputed region.

The Azerbaijani military routed Armenian forces in a 24-hour gunfight last week that forced separatists to agree to lay down weapons and begin talks on the region's "reintegration" into Azerbaijan after three decades of conflict. Baku has promised to respect the rights of ethnic Armenians and restore supplies after a 10-month-long blockade.

Those killed in the blast had queued at the depot after they had been promised fuel, which has been scarce along with food and medical supplies during the blockade.

The explosion took place hours after the second round of talks between Azerbaijani officials and separatist representatives was held on Monday in the town of Khojaly.

Azerbaijan's presidential office said in a statement that the talks were held "in a constructive atmosphere" and that the discussion focused on humanitarian aid to the region and medical services. The first round was held last week.

Azerbaijan’s move to reclaim control over Nagorno-Karabakh raised concerns that a full-scale war in the region could resume between the two nations, which have been locked in a struggle over Nagorno-Karabakh since a separatist war there ended in 1994.