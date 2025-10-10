Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A significant and rare discovery has been made in the Gulf of Naples, where a vast white coral reef, containing important species and fossil traces, has been found at a depth exceeding 500 metres.

The Italian Research Council (CNR) announced the find, which marks a notable event for the Mediterranean.

Often dubbed the "rainforests of the sea", coral reefs are of immense scientific interest due to their status as some of the planet's richest marine ecosystems, harbouring millions of species.

They play a crucial role in sustaining marine life but are currently under considerable threat.

The newly identified reef, located off the coast of Naples, was uncovered by an EU-funded sea research mission.

A remotely operated submarine explored the Dohrn Canyon, a deep marine valley situated just off the southern Italian city's coastline, leading to the discovery.

open image in gallery A large white coral reef containing important species and fossil traces has been discovered at a depth of more than 500 metres in the Gulf of Naples ( AFP via Getty Images )

According to the CNR, "Explorations (...) revealed the presence of massive structures over 2 metres wide, distributed along a vertical wall more than 80 meters high".

These impressive formations are composed of deep-water hard corals, commonly referred to as "white corals" because of their lack of colour, specifically identified as Lophelia pertusa and Madrepora oculata species.

The reef also contains black corals, solitary corals, sponges, and other ecologically important species, as well as fossil traces of oysters and ancient corals, the CNR said.

It called them "true geological testimonies of a distant past."

open image in gallery The structures are formed by deep-water hard corals, commonly referred to as "white corals" due to their lack of colour, belonging to the Lophelia pertusa and Madrepora oculata species ( NOAA Ocean Exploration )

Mission leader Giorgio Castellan said the finding was "exceptional for Italian seas: bioconstructions of this kind, and of such magnitude, had never been observed in the Dohrn Canyon, and are rarely seen elsewhere in our Mediterranean".

The discovery will help scientists understand the ecological role of deep coral habitats and their distribution, especially in the context of conservation and restoration efforts, he added.