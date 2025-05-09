Dutch leader says NATO's chief insists allies should spend at least 3.5% of GDP on defense budgets

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said Friday that NATO’s chief wants the 32 member countries to agree to start spending at least 3.5% of gross domestic product on their defense budgets at a summit in the Netherlands next month.

In 2023, as Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine entered its second year, NATO leaders agreed that all allies should spend at least 2% of GDP. They are expected to set a new goal at a meeting in The Hague on June 25.

President Donald Trump insists that U.S. allies should commit to spending at least 5%, but that would require investment at an unprecedented scale. Still, Trump has cast doubt over whether the United States would defend allies that spend too little.

Schoof told reporters that NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has written to the member nations to tell them that “he expects the NATO summit to aim for 3.5% hard military spending by 2032.”

Rutte also wrote that he expects a commitment to “1.5% related spending such as infrastructure, cybersecurity and things like that. Also achievable by 2032,” Schoof said.

While the two figures do add up to 5%, factoring in infrastructure and cybersecurity would change the basis on which NATO calculates defense spending. The seven-year time frame is also short by the alliance’s usual standards.

Asked at NATO’s Brussels headquarters about his demand, Rutte said: “I’m not going to confirm the figures.” He said that “there are many rumors floating around” as NATO envoys discuss the new spending goal.

NATO foreign ministers are likely to debate the numbers again at a meeting in Antalya, Turkey next Wednesday and Thursday.

Rutte reaffirmed his public position that “if we stick at the 2%, we cannot defend ourselves. So we have to really increase defense spending.”

Standing alongside Rutte, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that for Germany currently, each 1% of GDP represents around 45 billion euros ($51 billion). Germany was estimated to have spent 2.1% on its military budget last year, according to NATO figures.

But Merz said that NATO allies “also need to discuss infrastructure as well,” including civilian infrastructure – roads, bridges, air and seaports – so that armies can move more quickly around Europe, and not just pure military spending.

It remains difficult to see how many allies might reach even 3.5%. NATO’s most recent estimates show that 22 allies would reach the 2% goal last year, compared to a previous forecast of 23.

Belgium, Canada, Croatia, Italy, Luxembourg, Montenegro, Portugal, Slovenia and Spain would not, although Spain does expect to reach the 2% goal in 2025, a year too late.

Even the United States was estimated to have spent 3.19% of GDP in 2024, down from 3.68% a decade ago when all members vowed to increase spending after Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula. It’s the only ally whose spending has dropped.

Corder reported from The Hague, Netherlands.