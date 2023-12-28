For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Thousands of UK soldiers will go on standby from next year as a first response unit against threats to members of Nato, the British Ministry of Defence has announced.

The alliance’s Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF), created after Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and which took on renewed importance following Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year, acts as Nato’s first line of defence against hostile forces.

Germany had been leading the reaction force but will hand it over to the UK on 1 January 2024. The role is rotated every year among Nato members.

The UK’s 7th Light Mechanised Brigade, known as the Desert Rats, will be at the core of this 6,000-person responsive unit.

The brigade consists of a light cavalry regiment, four light mechanised infantry battalions and a light infantry battalion.

Nato spokesperson Dylan White said the brigade will need to be available within days to mobilise against hostile actors.

It will be the first time the VJTF will oversee a Nato border with Russia more than 1,500 miles long for a full year after Finland joined the alliance in April.

Their membership more than doubled the border with Russia from 754 miles to 1,584 miles.

Over the past few months, Finland has been forced to shut its 830-mile border with Russia after accusing the Kremlin of driving migrants to the border to sow discord as payback for opting for membership of the alliance.

Finland closed its 830-mile border with Russia last month after accusing the Kremlin of using migrants as a weapon (Lehtikuva)

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine also shows no signs of abating as Ukraine’s top general, Valery Zaluzhny, warned that Moscow planned to raze whole cities to the ground.

With the prospect of Nato-sceptic Donald Trump being re-elected in November next year in the US, the UK defence secretary Grant Shapps said it was vital that Britain continues to show a leading role in the alliance .

The US remains the military backbone of the alliance.

“The UK is at the heart of NATO,” Mr Shapps said in a statement. “By heading up Nato’s Very High Readiness Joint Task Force in 2024, we are taking another leading position in the alliance, sending a clear message that Britain is stepping up to our global defence commitments as Nato enters its 75th year.

“The UK’s armed forces stand ready, at a moment’s notice, to defend our allies and protect the British national interest.”

“The world is a more dangerous and contested place than it has been for decades and we need Nato more than ever. The UK and its allies are committed to supporting Nato and what it stands for.”

Nato’s Joint Force Command in Brunssum will command the Response Force in 2024. The United Kingdom’s Allied Rapid Reaction Corps will serve as the land component command