Navalny calls for Russians to fight against ‘war unleashed by our insane czar’ Putin

Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has called on Russians to fight against the “aggressive war” in Ukraine – branding Vladimir Putin an “obviously insane czar”.

The prominent Kremlin critic has called on Russians to stage daily protests against Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine, his spokesperson wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

Navalny’s account Tweeted: “Let’s at least not become a nation of frightened silent people.

“Of cowards who pretend not to notice the aggressive war against Ukraine unleashed by our obviously insane czar.”

Navalny has called for people to protest against the war every day at 7pm and on weekends at 2pm, his spokesperson said.

His movement previously called for a campaign of civil disobedience to protest against Russia’s invasion of its neighbour.

Navalny, the most prominent opponent of President Vladimir Putin, was jailed last year after he returned to Russia from Germany following his recovery from what Western laboratory tests established was an attempt to poison him with a nerve agent in Siberia. Russia denied carrying out such an attack.

Since then, authorities have clamped down even more tightly on his movement, and key figures have fled into exile after being designated by the authorities as “foreign agents”

More follows...