Former Nazi concentration camp secretary, 96, on run after she skips trial

A 96-year-old German woman facing charges in a juvenile court of aiding and abetting the murder of Nazi concentration camp prisoners - because she worked as a teenage secretary there - has fled from her retirement home as her trial was set to start on Thursday.

Judge Dominik Gross was reported by Bild newspaper to have issued an arrest warrant for Irmgard Furchner after she failed to arrive in court in the town of Itzehoe, north of Hamburg, even though she had earlier left her retirement home in Quickborn in a taxi.

The newspaper quoted authorities saying she was last seen entering a taxi on Thursday morning and apparently headed towards a local train station but that they were unable to trace her journey after that.

In one of the last, yet more spectacular trials of people charged with aiding and abetting murder in the Nazi’s death camps, Furchner has been accused by prosecutors of assisting murder in 11,387 cases and complicity in seven cases of attempted murder – because she worked as the first secretary to the Stutthof concentration camp commandant, SS Major Paul Werner Hoppe.

In an unusual twist, Furchner is being tried in juvenile chamber of the district court despite her advanced age because she was only 18 at the time she worked as a stenographer in the Stutthof camp near Gdansk from June 1943 to April 1945.

She has told prosecutors that she did not know of any executions at the camp or about the systematic killing of Jewish prisoners, Polish partisans and Soviet prisoners of war even though, according to German media reports, her office had a view of the camp’s crematorium.

More than 65,000 prisoners were killed at the Nazi death camp.