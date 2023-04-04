Watch live: Scene of crash after train derails in the Netherlands

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live from the scene of a crash in the Netherlands where a passenger train carrying at least 50 people derailed.

At least one person has died and 30 are injured after the train partially derailed in the early hours of Tuesday, 3 April, Dutch officials have said.

Footage showed carriages laid across the tracks in Voorschoten, near The Hague, as emergency services attended the scene.

At least 19 people have been taken to hospital.

The incident happened around 3:25am (1:25am GMT), emergency services said.

A freight train is also reported to have been damaged.

"This is an incredibly tragic accident," Voorschoten Mayor Nadine Stemerdink said.

"We regret there was also a fatality. My thoughts go out to all the family and friends of those involved."

Leiden Central Station, close to the scene of the crash, has been closed.

