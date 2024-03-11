For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An American tourist who murdered an American woman beside a famous German castle has been sentenced.

The man was convicted of murder and other charges on Monday for brutally attacking two young women near Germany’s famed Neuschwanstein castle last summer and pushing them into a ravine, fatally injuring one of them.

He was sentenced to life in prison.

The Kempten state court also convicted the 31-year-old man of attempted murder and rape with fatal consequences, the German news agency reported. Presiding judge Christoph Schwiebacher determined that the defendant bears particularly severe guilt, meaning that he likely won’t be eligible for release after 15 years as is usually the case in Germany.

In line with German privacy laws, German authorities did not identify either the perpetrator or the victims. However, family and friends at the time said that the victims were 21-year-old Eva Liu, who died, and her friend Kelsey Chang, 22, who survived. Both were recent graduates of the University of Illinois.

Eva Liu (Eva Liu/ Microsoft )

Eva Liu, 21, and Kelsey Chang, 22, had travelled to Germany following their May graduation from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Defendants in the German legal system do not formally enter pleas to charges, but the suspect admitted to the charges when his trial opened on February 19.

The attack took place on June 14 near the Marienbruecke, a bridge over a gorge that offers a view of the castle, one of Germany’s most famous tourist attractions.

Prosecutors have said the suspect met the two women by chance on a hiking path and lured them off the trail. They said he apparently first forced the younger woman to the ground and tried to undress her.

A 31-year-old American man accused of murder stands in the dock behind his lawyers in a courtroom (AP)

When the older woman tried to help her, a scuffle ensued and the suspect allegedly pushed her down a steep slope. She fell about 50 meters (165 feet) and sustained a head injury, bruises and grazes, but survived.

The suspect then allegedly strangled the younger woman until she was unconscious and raped her, prosecutors have said, before pushing her down the slope as well. She died later in a hospital.