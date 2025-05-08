Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Robert Prevost has become the 267th pope, the first time in 2,000 years that an American has been appointed to lead the Catholic church.

Chicago-born Prevost has chosen to be known as Leo XIV.

As Bishop of Chicago, the 69-year-old oversaw the largest Archdiocese in North America.

Provost, who holds both American and Peruvian citizenship, also serves as the Pontifical Commission for Latin America, where nearly 40 per cent of the world's Catholics reside.

He assumed both these roles in 2023, making him relatively inexperienced, but he was favored by Pope Francis and was believed to be considered the main “Bergoglian” candidate, as an ally of the late head of the Vatican.

open image in gallery Robert Francis Prevost leads the recitation of the Holy Rosary for Pope Francis' health in St Peter's Square prior to the last Pope’s death ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Vatican insiders described him as the “dark horse” candidate who quietly rose to prominence in the days just before the conclave, having been made a cardinal-bishop in February this year.

Born in Chicago in 1955, the American had a long career in missionary work in South America, working for nearly 15 years in Peru until 1998. In 2015, he was appointed the bishop of Chiclayo in northwest Peru.

He has championed the importance of on the ground work. In a 2023 interview with Vatican News, he said: “One must not give in to the temptation to live isolated, separated in a palace, satisfied with a certain social level or a certain level within the church.

“The authority we have is to serve, to accompany priests, to be pastors and teachers.”

Prevost is also an expert in canon law, a system that functions like a constitution and legal system specifically for the Catholic Church, affording him appeal to the more traditional wings of the Vatican.