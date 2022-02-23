‘Stop Mad Vlad!’: How the papers covered the threat of war in Ukraine

As Western nations and Japan announced their first tranche of sanctions against Russia, this morning’s front pages have been dominated by the prospect of a full-blown invasion.

The Daily Mail and The Sun were both critical of Russian president Vladimir Putin, warning that the leader was ready to go to war.

The Sun’s front page read “Stop Mad Vlad” carrying an image of president Putin and highlighting Boris Johnson’s comments calling him “irrational and illogical.”

The Daily Mail splash this morning was “Twisted Putin is ready for bloodshed” after the Russian leader recognised the two separatist states. It notes Russian tank movements and says 100 Nato jets are on alert.

The Metro and Daily Star also angled barbs at Putin.

The Metro front page read “We’ll grab him by the Roubles” referring to the Russian currency and emphasising sanctioning measures being prepared if Moscow does mount a full invasion.

The front page also included a warning from Boris Johnson stating that an invasion of Ukraine will leave Russia as a “pariah state.”

The Daily Star went for “That’ll learn him” alongside a cut-out image of a frustrated Vladimir Putin and the sub-head “world outraged as Vlad tanks roll in.”

The Daily Telegraph gives the headline to the US president who says “Putin is invading and will go much further, says Biden” - with Boris Johnson as the main image.

It notes the potential for millions to suffer as a result of the invasion, Nord Stream 2 being paused and Mr Putin expanding Moscow’s claims beyond Russian-controlled territories in east Ukraine.

The Daily Express, however, called for the UK to issue tougher sanctions. The headline is: “Punish Putin harder now.” It also says Boris Johnson has been urged to sanction up to 150 oligarchs linked to Vladimir Putin or face a “global catastrophe”

The Daily Mirror was just as critical of the first wave of sanctions, saying “Get dirty Russian money out of UK now.” It called the UK sanctions “feeble” and says MPs and activists are urging more effort to halt Russian money laundering in the UK.

The New York Post has called on countries to “Make Putin pay” noting US sanctioning Russian elites as tankers roll into Ukraine.

German newspaper Welt went for “Putin’s actions mark a turning point in Europe’s history” while tabloid paper Bild said: “This is how expensive Putin attack will be for all of us” referencing surges in gas prices.