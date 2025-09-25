Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy has been found guilty of criminal conspiracy in a case in which he was accused of receiving illegal campaign funds from late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

Sarkozy, 70, was, however, acquitted on Thursday of the remaining charges laid against him, including receiving stolen goods, embezzlement of public funds and passive corruption.

Sarkozy, who was president of France from 2007 to 2012, had always denied the charges and dismissed the allegations as politically motivated.

The verdict by a Paris court follows a three-month trial earlier this year that also involved 11 co-defendants, including three former ministers.

Franco-Lebanese businessman Ziad Takieddine, 75, who was one of the co-defendants and a key accuser in the case, died on Tuesday in Beirut of cardiac arrest, his lawyer said.

Takieddine had claimed he helped deliver up to €5m (£4.4m) in cash from Gaddafi to Sarkozy in 2006 and 2007. In an interview with the French investigative outlet Mediapart in 2016, Takieddine said he had delivered suitcases filled with cash from Tripoli to the French interior ministry under Sarkozy.

open image in gallery Sarkozy and Gaddafi pictured in Paris in 2007 ( Sipa/Shutterstock )

He later retracted his statement, then contradicted his retraction, prompting a separate investigation into possible witness tampering. Both Sarkozy and his wife, model and musician Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, were handed preliminary charges of pressuring a witness. That case is pending trial.

Investigators claimed Sarkozy had forged a corrupt pact with the Libyan government in a murky affair that involved Libyan spies, a convicted terrorist and arms dealers.

The accusations can be traced back to 2011, when Gaddafi revealed that the Libyan state had secretly funnelled millions of euros into Sarkozy's 2007 campaign. Gaddafi was toppled and killed during the Arab Spring in 2011, ending his four-decade rule of Libya.

open image in gallery Sarkozy gave evidence during his trial in January ( AFP/Getty )

Despite a string of legal battles since leaving office, and being stripped of the Legion of Honour, France's highest award, Sarkozy retains some influence behind the scenes of French politics. He and his wife were among the guests invited to the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in December.

In February last year, Sarkozy was ordered to wear an electronic tag for a year, a first for a former French president, after being found guilty of corruption and influence peddling. The tag was removed after three months.

In a separate case, Sarkozy was convicted last year of illegal campaign financing in his failed 2012 re-election bid. He was accused of having spent almost twice the maximum legal amount and was sentenced to a year in prison, of which six months were suspended. Sarkozy has denied the allegations and has appealed the ruling.