Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy has been sentenced to a year in prison after being found guilty of the illegal campaign financing of his unsuccessful 2012 re-election bid.

The 66-year-old, who led France from 2007 to 2012 was found guilty on Thursday of spending nearly twice the maximum legal amount during the contest - which he ended up losing to Socialist Francois Hollande.

But the judge at the Paris Correctional Court said Sarkozy could serve the sentence by wearing an electronic bracelet at home.

It is the second time the one-time leader of the centre-right Union for a Popular Movement party has been sentenced to prison this year: in March he was ordered to serve three years behind bars after being found guilty of corruption during a separate trial. He remains free in that case while an appeal process is heard.

Now, the new guilty verdict comes after his party was found to have splashed out some €43 million during the 2012 poll on extravagant events and mass rallies. Under strict legal limits in France, parties are only allowed to spend €22.5 million.

“Nicolas Sarkozy knew the spending limit,” the judge said on Thursday. “He knew he shouldn’t exceed it.”

Sarkozy - who did not turn up to hear the verdict - denied wrongdoing during the trial which took place in in May and June. He claimed he had not been involved in the logistics of his campaign nor in how money was lavished on it.

But the court said that he was made aware of the overspending by at least two notes from party accountants and did not act on it. It added that it was not necessary for him to approve each individual spending decision to be responsible.

He is expected to appeal the verdict which will effectively suspend the sentence until the appeal is heard.

In addition to the former president, 13 other people went on trial in the latest case, including members of his conservative Republicans party, accountants and heads of the communication group in charge of organizing the rallies, Bygmalion. They face charges including forgery, breach of trust, fraud and complicity in illegal campaign financing.

Some have acknowledged wrongdoing and detailed the system of false invoices that aimed to cover up the overspending.

Sarkozy himself retired from politics in 2017 but remains a highly influential figure in conservative circles in the country.

He is not the first French president to find themselves in considerable hot water.

His predecessor, the late Jacques Chirac, received a two-year suspended prison sentence in 2011 for corruption, although that related to his time as Mayor of Paris.

The last French head of state to go to a prison cell was Marshall Philippe Pétain, the wartime Nazi collaborator.