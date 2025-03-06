Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former North Korean sergeant has said Pyongyang troops fighting in Ukraine were told their families would be executed if they are captured alive.

"If the soldiers are captured and tell information to the enemy, their families will be punished, go to a political prison camp, or worse, they will be executed in front of the people," North Korean defector and researcher, Pak Yusung, told ABC News.

Ryu Seong-hyeon, who defected to South Korea in 2019, said few North Korean soldiers had been captured as a result.

"Most soldiers will kill themselves before they're killed by the enemy, it's the biggest shame to be captured," Mr Seong-hyeon told ABC News. South Korean intelligence echoed this, claiming that North Korea ordered troops to kill themselves to avoid being captured alive.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent more than 11,000 soldiers to join Russian troops in November last year as Moscow’s casualties continue to mount.

open image in gallery North Korean soldiers have been sent to Russia to fight Vladimir Putin’s war ( Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service )

In early February Ukrainian and American officials said North Korean troops were pulled from the frontline due to losses, but just days later South Korea’s spy agency claimed additional troops were sent to Russia’s Kursk region.

Ukrainian forces captured the first two North Korean soldiers to be taken alive by Ukraine, president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in January.

According to South Korean intelligence, the pair were part of North Korea’s intelligence bureau.

One of the soldiers reportedly said he wanted to stay in Ukraine when asked if he wanted to go home in a roughly three-minute video released by Kyiv after the capture.

The Korean translator also asked: "Did you know you were fighting in a war against Ukraine?", to which the soldier shook his head.

open image in gallery Ukrainian forces capturing two North Korean soldiers fighting alongside Russian forces in Russia’s Kursk border region

More than 3,000 North Korean soldiers had been injured or killed in Russia by early January 2025, according to Kyiv.

South Korean intelligence analysis of a combat video attributes these casualties to their “lack of modern warfare” and “useless” shooting of long-range drones.

The Ukraine-Russia war is now in its fourth year, but tentative hopes of peace talks have faltered after an explosive meeting between US president Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday.

Then on Monday night Mr Trump announced he would pause military aid to Kyiv in a major blow to Ukraine’s hopes of combating Mr Putin’s bloody invasion.