Fire in North Macedonia Covid hospital kills ‘at least 14’

A fire has ripped through a makeshift Covid hospital in North Macedonia killing at least 14 people, officials have said.

Emergency services were called to a building on a main road in the western city of Tetovo at around 8pm local time on Wednesday.

Video posted on social media showed clouds of thick black smoke and flames billowing into the night sky.

Firefighters managed to put out the blaze within an hour.

Despite their efforts 14 died, the public prosecutors office said.

The deceased did not include any medics and around 12 more patients were injured, it added.

North Macedonia's government was to hold an emergency meeting on Thursday over the fire at the hospital, which had been set up following a recent spike in infections in the region that left local hospitals full.

Tetovo Mayor Teuta Arifi declared three days of mourning for the victims.

The prosecutor's office ordered forensic experts to identify the remains, with the process expected to take longer than usual due to special protocols required because the victims were Covid patients.

"We saw the explosion and when we came here everything was in flames," local resident, Nexhmedin Haliti, said.

"Firefighters arrived and started to put the fire out, it lasted for 15- 20 minutes. Everything burnt out."

Five prosecutors, from Tetovo and Skopje, the capital, are working on the investigation into the causes of the fire.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said in a Facebook post that the blaze followed an explosion at the site. It was unclear what caused the blast, but there was speculation that it was linked to oxygen supplies.

"We are shocked. It is a tragedy that I can't even explain. Very sad," local resident, Idriz Brahimi, said.

"Those were sick people who couldn't get out. It is a huge catastrophe."

Health ministry officials said the bodies of those who died were transferred to hospitals in Skopje, about 45 kilometers (30 miles) to the east.

With less than 30 per cent of the country's roughly 2 million population fully vaccinated, North Macedonia has seen a significant spike in coronavirus infections and deaths since late August.

Additional reporting by Associated Press