The singer of a hip-hop group playing before a fire killed more than 50 people “died a true hero” charging back into the inferno to rescue his young fans rather than himself, his manager has said.

Reports suggest 1,500 people including minors were in Pulse nightclub, in North Macedonia where DNK was playing when the roof caught fire.

Andrej Gjorgieski, one of the lead singers of the popular Macedonian band, was confirmed dead by his manager.

open image in gallery DNK singer Andrej Gjorgieski perished in the blaze, his manager confirmed ( Macedonia National Theatre )

Footage on social media showed chaos inside the club as the roof caught fire and Gjorgieski urged fans to get out as quickly as possible.

His managed said the singer went back into the burning warehouse where 59 people were killed, including minors, with more than 100 injured.

The hip-hop group’s booking manager Spasoski told The Independent Andrej could have run away but chose to turn around.

He said: “Yes, it is true. I have never met such a good and humble person in my life.”

open image in gallery Police officers investigate a nightclub after the massive fire in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia (AP photo) ( AP )

Andrej is thought to be among the dead which also wiped out the band's photographer Aleksandar Efremov, backing singer Sara Projkovska, drummer Gjorgji Gjorgiev and keyboard player Filip Stevanovski. One surviving member is thought to still be in hospital.

Police have arrested 20 people in connection with the fatal blaze, which includes government officials and the manager of the venue - an old building that was previously a carpet warehouse - which did not have a valid licence.

Asked if he wanted justice for the deaths in the venue, Spasoski, added: “We hope that this will make us all aware as a nation and that the state will not allow such tragedies to happen to us again.”

open image in gallery Relatives grieve outside Pulse nightclub ( AP )

Local authorities are investigating the venue’s licensing and safety provisions, as the government has insisted on its “moral responsibility” to help prosecute anyone responsible for the blaze.

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said: “This is a difficult and very sad day for Macedonia. The loss of so many young lives is irreparable, and the pain of the families, loved ones and friends is immeasurable.

“In these moments of deep sorrow, our thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I wish the injured a speedy recovery, and the families of the deceased – strength to endure this unimaginable loss.

“The people and the government will do everything in their power to at least alleviate their pain a little and help them in these most difficult moments.”

open image in gallery Survivors comfort each other after the blaze ( AP )

He called on health services, police and local authorities to take “urgent measures” to help the injured and support affected families.

“The Government is fully mobilized and will do everything necessary to deal with the consequences and determine the causes of this tragedy.

“In these times of deep sadness, when our hearts are broken with pain due to this terrible tragedy, I call for unity, solidarity, humanity and responsibility.”