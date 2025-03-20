North Macedonia holds mass funerals for young victims of nightclub fire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Funeral services are being held across North Macedonia for dozens of victims of last weekend’s devastating nightclub fire.

The March 16 blaze claimed 59 lives, mostly young people, including several members of the pop band DNA, who were performing when flames engulfed the venue in the eastern town of Kocani.

Authorities have set up cordons around burial sites to provide privacy for mourning families.

In Kocani, where 43 victims are being laid to rest, hundreds of black-clad mourners walked solemnly along dirt paths to freshly dug graves marked with paper signs.

Many carried baskets of white flowers or clutched photographs of their loved ones.

open image in gallery Families pay their last respects ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

A religious service at the city cemetery was led by clergy from the country’s Orthodox Church, while Red Cross and emergency personnel were present to support grieving families.

Ahead of the funerals, the country’s spiritual leader, Orthodox Archbishop Stefan, called for national unity in prayer for the victims and their families.

“We pray constantly for the salvation of the innocent victims, holding memorial services for the deceased and offering prayers for the healing of the injured, as well as for the comfort of their families and loved ones,” he said.

“National solidarity and unity are most needed in such difficult times,” he added. “We call on all the faithful to preserve peace within ourselves and peace among ourselves, and, praying diligently, to mourn with dignity.”

open image in gallery The investigation into the tragedy continues to widen ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Separate funeral services took place in the capital, Skopje, and five other towns, where many local businesses closed as a sign of respect.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the tragedy continues to widen. Seven police officers are among more than 20 people detained as authorities probe the lack of fire safety measures at the Pulse nightclub, as well as allegations that the club’s permits had been obtained illegally.

Health Minister Arben Taravari said 72 people remain hospitalised across the country, while 101 patients are receiving treatment abroad.

He described the condition of those being treated for burns, smoke inhalation, and trampling injuries as “stable or improved,” easing earlier concerns that the death toll could rise further.