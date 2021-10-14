A man has been charged after five people were shot dead and two injured in a bow and arrow attack in Norway.

Police were called to the centre of Kongsberg, southwest of Oslo, after the attack began at around 6.15pm on Wednesday.

Five were killed and two others remain in intensive care, including an officer who was off duty and inside the shop where the attack took place, police said.

“The man who carried out the act has been arrested by the police, and there is no active search for more people. Based on the information we have, there is one person behind this,” Police Chief Oeyving Aas said.

In a statement, police said the man charged is a 37-year-old Danish citizen who lives in Kongsberg. No other details have been released.

The police chief confirmed there was a confrontation with the suspect when he tried to run away before he was arrested.

A man has been charged following the attack (EPA)

Officers said a probe is underway to determine whether the attack was terror related.

The police directorate said it had immediately ordered officers nationwide to carry firearms. Norwegian police are normally unarmed but officers have access to guns and rifles when needed.

“This is an extra precaution. The police have no indication so far that there is a change in the national threat level,” the directorate said in a statement.

The attacks took place over “a large area” of Kongsberg, a municipality of around 28,000 people 66km (41 miles) southwest of Oslo.

The attack has sent shock waves through the nation. Town mayor Kari Anne Sand told TV 2: “This is a gruesome incident, there is nothing else to say. Now we must try to take care of the inhabitants as best we can.”

The prime minister-designate, Jonas Gahr Stoere, who is expected to take office on Thursday, called the assault “a cruel and brutal act” in comments to Norwegian news agency NTB.

Acting prime minister Erna Solberg described the attack as “gruesome” and said it was too early to speculate on the man’s motive.