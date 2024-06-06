Man dies after falling from 600m-high ‘Mission Impossible cliff’ in Norway

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A man in his 40s has died after falling from a cliff in southwestern Norway that was featured in a Mission Impossible film.

The man, who has not been named, fell from the Preikestolen, known in English as “Pulpit Rock”, which overlooks the Lyse Fjord.

The cliff is one of Norway's most famous hikes and records more than 300,000 visitors every year, according to a government website. The flat granite plateau was formed during the ice age and rises 604m above the Lyse Fjord.

Police attorney for the Sør-Vest police district, Nina Thommesen, confirmed on Monday that a man travelling alone had died on 3 June. He was found with his phone and an ID, she said.

“The police are investigating the case as a fall accident,” Ms Thommesen told CNN. “We have no assumptions that anything criminal has happened.”

While the police have not officially identified the victim, the authorities said they were “reasonably certain” of his identity.

Two witnesses questioned on Monday said the victim slipped and fell from the cliff, according to reports.

The cliff gained popularity after being featured in the sixth Mission Impossible film, starring Tom Cruise.

The two main characters of Mission: Impossible – Fallout fall off the cliff in the final minutes of the action film.

About 2,000 people hiked 4km to the cliff to see it projected by lasers at night for the film’s premier in 2018.

A Spanish tourist in 2013 fell to his death from the popular cliff while taking photos of the steep mountain. Two years later an Australian exchange student has fallen to her death from the cliff.