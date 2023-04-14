Watch live: Macron visits Notre-Dame Cathedral restoration site four years after fire

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Emmanuel Macron is visiting the Notre-Dame Cathedral restoration site, four years after it was gutted by a fire.

On 15 April 2019, a fire broke out in the roof space, exposing and destroying the exposed iron staples used to hold the cathedral’s stone blocks together.

Not only is it the structure of the building requiring repairs, but the restoration of the Grand Organ and the cathedral’s works of art is underway.

The scaffolding was from the exterior of the cathedral was able to be removed in 2021, ahead of schedule.

A new spire is being created to replicate the one lost, which was originally designed by architect Eugène Viollet-le-Duc, and the replica is approved by Macron.

